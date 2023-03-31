Winning streak needs to continue

Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody prepares for the clash with Moana Pasifika tomorrow night. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Time to keep the foot on the throat.

The Highlanders are on a two-game winning streak, newly buoyant after racking up 100 points in six days, and preparing to play the worst team in Super Rugby Pacific.

They also appear to be a team with genuine closeness and brotherhood — though with significantly less hair — following the week’s powerful display of support for respected lock Josh Dickson, whose younger brother Sam is battling cancer.

But you cannot win at this level just by showing up. Especially, with all due respect, when you do not carry star power from front to back.

The Highlanders are obviously favoured to win at Mt Smart Stadium as they simply match up better across the board against a Moana Pasifika team struggling to find its place and coming off a fifth straight loss, a 59-0 humbling at the hands of the Hurricanes.

Funny, though, what a team can do when it is under the pump.

The Highlanders simply must not waste their own progress of the past two weeks with a slump tonight. They have moved quietly from last to eighth, and this represents a strong opportunity to maintain some momentum ahead of a challenging next home game against the Hurricanes.

Away games have not been much fun for the Highlanders. They have lost four straight on the road, during which they have averaged just 15 points, and dropped nine of their past 11 away from home.

Rectifying that tonight will come back to accuracy — particularly at the set piece, where you would think the Highlanders have a real opportunity to do some damage.

It will also require some wariness of the weapons Moana Pasifika possesses but has not been able to turn into success.

Blockbusting duo Timoci Tavatavanawai (15) and Levi Aumua (14) have made more carries attracting three or more tacklers than any other players in Super Rugby this year.

For all that the Highlanders are re-energised in terms of running the ball, they will need to be switched on defensively.

Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody was having no talk of heading north to take advantage of a Moana Pasifika team shell-shocked by last weekend’s hiding.

"We know that Moana Pasifika will be hurting from what happened at the weekend.

"They’re better than that. They pushed the Brumbies away, so we’ve been analysing that game quite closely, not so much the Hurricanes one because we know they’re going to be better than that.

"They’re a very proud team and it’s our first game at Mt Smart as the Highlanders. We’re looking forward to getting up there, hopefully a good crowd and two good teams going at it."

Likewise, captain Billy Harmon was not planning for anything other than a decent challenge tonight.

The classy flanker acknowledged confidence had lifted in the camp but the Highlanders knew there was tough work ahead.

"It’s definitely a lot more enjoyable week off the back of a good win but for us it’s just about keeping that ball rolling," Harmon said.

"We’ve got to reset. We can’t just rely on last week’s performance."

The great Aaron Smith will celebrate yet another milestone tonight. He will play his 350th first-class game, becoming the fifth New Zealander — after Keven Mealamu (384), Wyatt Crockett (375), Colin Meads (361) and Liam Messam (351) — and first back to reach the milestone.

It will also be Smith’s 179th Super Rugby game, behind only Crockett (202) and Messam (182).

Highlanders v Moana Pasifika



Mt Smart Stadium, 7.05pm

Highlanders: Sam Gilbert, Mosese Dawai, Fetuli Paea, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Jonah Lowe, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith, Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon (captain), Sean Withy, Will Tucker, Pari Pari Parkinson, Jermaine Ainsley, Leni Apisai, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Andrew Makalio, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Max Hicks, Shannon Frizell, Folau Fakatava, Cameron Millar, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u.



Moana Pasifika: William Havili, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Levi Aumua, Danny Toala, Neria Fomai, Lincoln McClutchie, Ereatara Enari, Solomone Funaki (captain), Alamanda Motuga, Miracle Faiilagi, Samuel Slade, Michael Curry, Suetena Asomua, Samiuela Moli, Ezekiel Lindenmuth. Reserves: Luteru Tolai, Abraham Pole, Joe ‘Apikotoa, Mike McKee, Jonah Mau’u, Manu Paea, D’Angelo Leuila, Fine Inisi.



