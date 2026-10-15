One Highlanders forward is back in the All Blacks but another has been given the week off.

Rising lock Fabian Holland has been restored to the squad and will start alongside Scott Barrett for the second Bledisloe Cup test in Sydney on Saturday night.

Holland replaces Josh Lord in one of three changes to the starting XV from the 50-19 win at Eden Park.

The giant Dutchman was a surprise omission from the Auckland test and will doubtless be highly motivated to shine in the rematch to prove a point.

At loosehead prop, it is out with a Highlanders star and in with a smiling Otago favourite.

Ethan de Groot appears to have been given the week off — he is not listed as injured — and is replaced by George Bower.

The sole change to the backline is an injury-enforced move on the left wing.

Leroy Carter is gone with an ankle injury and replaced by Josh Moorby, who has generally looked good in his appearances in his first season at test level.

Some felt this was the right test to give incoming Highlanders first five Josh Jacomb a test debut but coach Dave Rennie and his selectors have stuck with Damian McKenzie, who was excellent at Eden Park, in the No 10 jersey.

Five new faces appear on the bench — and one of them will make Highlanders fans very happy.

Blockbusting midfielder Timoci Tavatavanawai is in line for his third cap after appearing in three non-tests on the South African tour.

Hurricanes openside flanker Du’Plessis Kirifi is also named on the bench for his first appearance under Rennie.

Front-rowers Samisoni Taukei’aho and Xavier Numia and halfback Cortez Ratima are the other new faces among the reserves.

“Last week was a big week, with it being our first game back on New Zealand soil after a long tour away and the Bledisloe Cup on the line,” Rennie said.

“We put in a performance befitting the occasion. Now we need to back that performance up.

“The Wallabies are a proud side and they’ll be hurting after last week. It’s a great challenge for us to now face them in front of their home crowd in Sydney.”

All Blacks

To play Wallabies

Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Josh Moorby, Damian McKenzie, Cam Roigard, Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai, Tupou Vaa’i, Fabian Holland, Scott Barrett, Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor (captain), George Bower. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Xavier Numia, Pasilio Tosi, Shannon Frizell, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Cortez Ratima, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Rieko Ioane.