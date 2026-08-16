Otago and Highlanders prop Saula Ma'u could be about to be called into the All Blacks.

The Otago Daily Times understands he is in the mix to join the squad in South Africa.

The All Blacks are set to name a replacement for injured prop Ollie Norris, who is coming home with a knee injury.

Ma'u, 26, has played 58 games for the Highlanders and 40 for Otago.

The Tongan-born specialist tighthead, who has already represented the All Blacks XV, is one of the strongest scrummagers in New Zealand.

In another concerning update for the tourists, halfback Noah Hotham will join the squad ahead of this weekend's first test against the Springboks with doubts over the fitness of Cortez Ratima.

An All Blacks medical update said Chiefs loosehead specialist Norris had sustained a cartilage injury which is expected to keep him out of rugby for around six weeks.

Crusaders halfback Noah Hotham has been called into the All Blacks squad for the remainder of their tour in South Africa. Photo: Getty Images

The 26-year-old, who has played three tests, came off the bench in the two opening tour wins over the Stormers and Sharks.

A replacement prop will be named "in due course".

Norris joins hooker George Bell (calf), centre Billy Proctor (shoulder) and winger Caleb Clarke (shoulder) in being ruled out of the tour.

Hooker Bradley Slater and first five Richie Mo'unga have since joined as replacements.

Meanwhile, Ratima's involvement in the first test in Johannesburg on Sunday morning is in doubt because of a knee injury sustained during the 50-19 win over the Bulls in Pretoria on Sunday morning.

If he is ruled out of the test, Ratima's place on the bench is set to be taken by Kyle Preston who entered the Bulls game at halftime.

Cam Roigard appears likely to start at halfback in Johannesburg, in what will be his first appearance of the tour after coach Dave Rennie said the world class No 9 had shaken off a calf injury.

Hotham was a surprise omission from the original tour squad, with his less-experienced Crusaders team-mate Preston preferred. — Allied Media/RNZ