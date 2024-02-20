Injury rules Will Jordan out for Super Rugby Pacific season

Will Jordan. Photo: Getty Images

All Blacks and Crusaders fullback Will Jordan has been ruled out of the entire Super Rugby Pacific season due to a shoulder injury.

Jordan will have surgery which will see him spend at least six months on the sidelines which also rules him out of the All Blacks' tests against England and Fiji in July.

“After assessment from the Crusaders medical team he will undergo surgery and as a result be unavailable for selection during the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season,” a Crusaders spokesperson said.

“He is expected to be fit to return to play in approximately six months.”

The 25-year-old missed the start of last season due to an inner ear issue, returning for the Crusaders’ run to an 11th Super Rugby title.

It’s a major blow for the franchise which lost the likes of Richie Mo’unga, Sam Whitelock and Leicester Fainga’anuku in the off season while new signing Leigh Halfpenny will likely miss the season.

The defending champion Crusaders open the season against the Chiefs on Friday night.