Irish fans in it for the long haul

Steady rain in Dunedin today has driven rugby fans inside, but failed to dampen the spirits of ticket holders to tonight’s big game between New Zealand and Ireland.

Braving the elements in the Octagon at lunchtime were Northern Irish pals Jimmy Mulligan and Bob Coyle.

Mr Mulligan arrived in New Zealand before last week’s first test in Auckland, and is touring the country while supporting his team.

"So far so good, but the results haven’t gone our way," he said.

"I’d like to see a win by 3-5 points."

"One point would do," Mr Coyle, Irish-born but Wellington resident for 17 years, said.

"He and I went to school together."

The friends had spent a few days in Queenstown together before the Dunedin test, and were looking forward to a few more days of reminiscing in Wellington ahead of the third test.

The cold weather had driven Sligo couple Jason Earlis and Cathriona Cawley into the Craic tavern, but they had good reason to be drinking tea rather than stout.

"We live in Perth now and we only flew in yesterday," Ms Cawley said.

"It was a very long flight, we just passed out when we got in last night."

Win, lose or draw, the pair was determined to enjoy the night, before heading off to Queenstown for some skiiing.

Tonight’s game is a sell-out.

