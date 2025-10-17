Looking good for Lochore Cup final

Maheno Rugby Football Club president Will Fisher is looking forward to hosting the Heartland Championship Lochore Cup final at the country rugby club on Sunday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

The grass has been mowed, the lines have been drawn and the Maheno Domain is looking brand new.

It is the place to be on Sunday as the country club prepares for a big day out hosting the Lochore Cup final between North Otago and Horowhenua-Kapiti in the Heartland Championship.

The Old Golds, who have won four of their five games at home this season, earned the hosting rights after overcoming Poverty Bay, followed by Horowhenua-Kapiti beating top Lochore Cup seeds Whanganui in extra time.

The Old Golds have played their home games at the Oamaru Showgrounds this season as Whitestone Contracting Stadium is out of action due to the Waitaki Event Centre being built.

But with showjumping being held at the Ettrick St ground this weekend, the Old Golds will head to the country.

Maheno Rugby Football Club president Will Fisher is excited to host the final and paid tribute to the contractors who put in the hard yards sprucing up the ground for the big game.

"It should be a big day," Fisher said.

"It’s really exciting. Games like this don’t come around that often to be able to be hosted down here, so it’s awesome to have the chance to.

"A big thanks to K South and Regan [George] from Green by Nature for getting [the grounds] all prepped up.

"It’s obviously been a few months since we’ve had a game."

Maheno players Hayden Tisdall — the Old Golds co-captain — Lachie Kingan and Ben McCarthy will all pull on the representative jersey at their home ground.

"Hopefully, we’ll see some support and hopefully we’ll get a good crowd coming up from our team as well to support the guys," Fisher said.

kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz