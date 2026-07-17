Pip Love. PHOTO: ODT FILES Dunedin played a special part in helping Pip Love on her way. The stalwart prop moved to the city in the late 2000s to study, but ended up kick-starting a promising rugby career that took her around the world. Having only been playing rugby for a couple of years at Nelson Girls’ High School, Love linked up with Alhambra-Union, playing a hand in the team’s success, where they went unbeaten for 56 games from 2007 to 2010. She later got the call up for the Otago Spirit, which helped her get recognised and picked for the Black Ferns. ‘‘I think Dunedin was where my love of rugby grew,’’ Love told the Otago Daily Times. ‘‘We got looked after. [I’ve] met so many life-long friends from those teams down there that I’m still friends with now. ‘‘That’s probably where my love of rugby grew. ‘‘[People] put a lot of effort and time into developing me ... credit to the people down there.’’ Love, 36, is now flourishing with Matatū, who have locked away a spot in the Super Rugby Aupiki final for the second straight year. Matatū have been the benchmark this season, but were pipped late last week, going down 33-31 to the Hurricanes Poua. ‘‘We were obviously disappointed not to come away with the win, but there were lots of things that we can take away from that game that we were really proud of.’’ Matatū were on top for most of the first half and put their bodies on the line in the last 20 minutes, making 145 tackles to the Poua’s 14. ‘‘We had amazing defence in our 20 to be able to hold them out for so long, so we’re really proud of that. ‘‘There’s a couple of things we didn’t execute right on fulltime where it would have allowed us to, you know, steal the win. ‘‘Again that’s a good learning opportunity and we’ll take that into this week.’’ Matatū host the defending champion Blues in Christchurch this afternoon. Matatū beat them 27-21 already this season — snapping the Blues’ five-game winning streak at the time — and go in as favourites. Matatū sit top-of-the-table on 19 points and are vying to host the final for the first time. The Blues are second on 14 points, followed by the Poua on 13. A bonus point win could see the Blues host the final. But Love, who played 29 games for the Black Ferns, said while hosting the final was appealing, they were focusing on today’s game first. ‘‘Next week is next week, and we don’t look to that till Sunday. ‘‘We just want to go out there and execute and just dominate physically.’’ Georgia Ponsonby returns to Matatū — after Jett Hayward was ruled out this season — after a stint overseas. She will come off the bench. The Poua host Manawa in the earlier game today. Super Rugby Aupiki Christchurch, 2.35pm Matatū: Maia Davis, Winnie Palamo, Amy du Plessis, Grace Brooker, Alena Saili, Charntay Poko, Maia Joseph, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Elinor-Plum King, Lucy Jenkins, Emma Dermody, Laura Bayfield, Pip Love, Nat Delamere, Marcelle Parkes. Reserves: Georgia Ponsonby, Maddi Robinson, Santo Taumata, Paris Lokotui, Sarah Jones, Kelsyn McCook, Holly Greenway, Binky Muamua. Blues: Braxton Sorensen-McGee, Mererangi Paul, Sylvia Brunt, Hollyrae Mete-Renata, Jaymie Kolose, Ruahei Demant, Tara Turner, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Dajian Brown, Amarante Sititi, Maama Vaipulu, Maia Roos, Aldora Itunu, Atlanta Lolohea, Chryss Viliko. Reserves: Grace Gago, Nijiho Nagata, Harono Te Iringa, Eloise Blackwell, Taufa Bason, Ffion Penney, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Hazel Tubic.