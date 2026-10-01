Former Crusaders and All Blacks coach Scott Robertson's son, Macklan, will suit up for the same province his dad adopted back in 1996.

Macklan Robertson has been named on the bench for Canterbury's final regular season NPC match against Manawatu in Palmerston North.

Born in Tauranga, Robertson played his first professional season with Bay of Plenty before switching down south.

Robertson went on to play 69 games for for Canterbury, before coaching them between 2013-2016 to three NPC titles.

Scott Robertson. Photo: Getty Images

The next generation of Robertson plays at first five, unlike his father who was primarily an openside flanker, with Macklan spending time in the Crusaders academy since leaving St Andrews College.

Should Robertson be in the stands watching his son's debut, it would mark a rare public appearance since his axing as All Blacks coach.

After replacing Ian Foster in 2024, Robertson was dramatically fired from the role in January, and replaced by Dave Rennie.

Canterbury are sitting second on the NPC ladder, just one point behind North Harbour in first.

Meanwhile, Barrett brothers Beauden and Scott have both been named to start for Taranaki in their clash with Wellington.