Match-ups worth following in Super Rugby semis

Hoskins Sotutu It is semifinals time. Hayden Meikle looks at a couple of key match-ups from each of the Super Rugby playoff games.

Blues v Brumbies

10 Harry Plummer (Blues) v 10 Noah Lolesio (Brumbies)

Perhaps not the most glamorous first five head-to-head we have seen but both these men can tell an interesting story. Plummer has been the drummer in the band, quietly excellent in a team of rock stars as he keeps likely All Black Stephen Perofeta at fullback. His job is simple but he does it well. Lolesio is a nice redemption story, and has been quite classy for the Australians as he seeks a return to Wallabies duty.

Charlie Cale

What a year for Sotutu. His resurgence as a relentlessly dynamic loose forward has coincided with the Blues largely running riot in 2024, and will also have him strongly in the thoughts of new All Blacks coach Scott Robertson. Cale is a future star of Australian rugby. The big kid from Dubbo is all about go-forward, and he works in beautifully with star blindside Rob Valetini.

Samisoni Taukei’aho

2 Asafo Aumua (Hurricanes) v 2 Samisoni Taukei’aho (Chiefs)

Whoosh. Light the fuse and step back, people. This might be the single best match-up this weekend. Two absolute bulls going at each other. Aumua has been one of many success stories in a wonderful Hurricanes season. Dynamic and skilled, he is charging back into an All Blacks jersey. But do not forget Taukei’aho. He has all the tools, and will be keen to take bragging rights.

13 Billy Proctor (Hurricanes) v 13 Anton Lienert-Brown (Chiefs)

Billy Proctor

Could this be a straight trial for the All Blacks starting centre role? Proctor has been excellent for a long time now and looks to have virtually no weakness in his game. Lienert-Brown is not always flashy but there is class about much of what he does.