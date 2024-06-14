Match-ups worth following in Super Rugby semis

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Blues v Brumbies
10 Harry Plummer (Blues) v 10 Noah Lolesio (Brumbies)
Perhaps not the most glamorous first five head-to-head we have seen but both these men can tell an interesting story. Plummer has been the drummer in the band, quietly excellent in a team of rock stars as he keeps likely All Black Stephen Perofeta at fullback. His job is simple but he does it well. Lolesio is a nice redemption story, and has been quite classy for the Australians as he seeks a return to Wallabies duty.
What a year for Sotutu. His resurgence as a relentlessly dynamic loose forward has coincided with the Blues largely running riot in 2024, and will also have him strongly in the thoughts of new All Blacks coach Scott Robertson. Cale is a future star of Australian rugby. The big kid from Dubbo is all about go-forward, and he works in beautifully with star blindside Rob Valetini.
Hurricanes v Chiefs
2 Asafo Aumua (Hurricanes) v 2 Samisoni Taukei’aho (Chiefs)
Whoosh. Light the fuse and step back, people. This might be the single best match-up this weekend. Two absolute bulls going at each other. Aumua has been one of many success stories in a wonderful Hurricanes season. Dynamic and skilled, he is charging back into an All Blacks jersey. But do not forget Taukei’aho. He has all the tools, and will be keen to take bragging rights.
13 Billy Proctor (Hurricanes) v 13 Anton Lienert-Brown (Chiefs)