McGlashan trio boast illustrious pedigrees

John McGlashan First XV players (from left) Felix Mauger, Ben Joseph and Jack Timu and assistant coach Stu Forster look relaxed before the season opener today against Southland Boys’ in Invercargill. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

It is not the 1990s.

Grunge is out. Frosted tips aren’t cool any more (were they ever?). Dr Martens are no longer compulsory.

But there is a Joseph on the side of the scrum and a Timu out wide. And the ‘‘Bear’’ is back.

Former Otago favourite and All Blacks halfback Stu Forster has put his hand up to help out with the John McGlashan First XV this season.

The assistant coach will be very familiar with a couple of names in the line-up. Ben Joseph is a robust blindside, and Jack Timu a strapping centre.

Forster played with their dads, Jamie and John, in the 1990s.

There is a Mauger in the side as well. Felix Mauger, son of Moana Pasifika and former Highlanders coach Aaron, is a promising midfielder.

The trio are all sons of former All Blacks.

Having a famous dad who is willing to chip in can be a mixed blessing when you are a teenager looking to strike out on your own. But mostly it is a positive.

Jack Timu said his father, who played 26 games for the All Blacks in 1988-94, takes a back seat role.

‘‘He helps out where he can, but he tries to let me do my own thing and not get too involved,’’ Jack said.

Jamie Joseph, who played 20 games for the All Blacks (1992-95) and coached the Highlanders to Super Rugby glory in 2015, has helped out at practice this season. The learning continues at home as well.

‘‘He just gives me some tips and stuff. The same as pretty much all dads do, but to a higher level I guess,’’ Ben said.

Felix’s father played 46 games for the All Blacks from 2001 to 2007. Mauger senior coached Johnnies last year, so has had a big input in Felix’s development.

Having Dad tell you what to do at home and on the rugby field can be a lot of advice. But Felix was relaxed with it.

‘‘I don’t mind it because it is helpful,’’ he said with a grin.