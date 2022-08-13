McGlashan two wins from perfect season

Johnnies are two games away from a perfect season.

The mantle of top rugby school in the region has shifted from Otago Boys’ to John McGlashan this season.

The team has dominated the Otago Schools Rugby Championship this year, winning all 10 round-robin games and securing the right to host King’s in an ODT Cup semifinal today.

It had a comfortable 40-13 win against King’s on Saturday, so will start as a hot favourite.

It will lean on the likes of talented midfield duo Jack Timu and Josh Whaanga to avoid tripping up at the business end of the competition. First five Max Hore and blindside flanker Ben Joseph have been influential as well.

In the other top-tier semifinal, Otago Boys’ will travel south to Invercargill and play Southland Boys’.

The defending champion lost both round-robin games to Southland and laboured against Dunstan last week, whereas Southland put away Waitaki Boys’ 64-7.

The ODT Cup final will be played at Forsyth Barr Stadium next weekend.

In the Ritchies Cup (the middle four), Waitaki Boys’ play Mount Aspiring and Wakatipu will host Dunstan. In the bottom-four semifinals, St Kevin’s host South Otago and Taieri will be at home to Otago Boys’ 2nds.