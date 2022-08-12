Miller at first five at the expense of Ioane

Otago is playing the long game with its selection to play Tasman in Dunedin tomorrow.

The team will play three games in eight days, and that means taking a more calculated approach.

There are three changes to the starting XV edged 23-22 by Counties-Manukau in Pukekohe at the weekend.

The most notable is the decision to promote first five Cameron Millar at the expense of Josh Ioane.

Hookers Henry Bell and Ricky Jackson switch places, with the latter dropping to the bench.

Winger Freedom Vahaakolo gets an opportunity to start, while Vilimoni Koroi misses out on the game-day 23.

Midfielder Ray Nu’u comes on to the bench, while hard-running former Waikato loose forward Rupeni Tamani will start from the pine and is poised to make his Otago debut.

Assistant coach Riki Flutey said it was important to rotate players during the next week or so to carefully manage their workloads.

"This is one of our strategies," he said.

"But I think, as well, these three players have earned their place. Cam, for example, had an outstanding pre-season with us.

"He played some beautiful rugby and has grown in confidence. And getting the opportunity to start against Tasman, who are an excellent team, will be good for him."

Arguably the unsaid part of the equation is Ioane did not have a great game against Counties-Manukau. He made a error late in the game that effectively cost his side victory.

Flutey felt it was unfair to single out one moment in the game, particularly considering Otago was outplayed for most of the opening 40 minutes.

But clearly Otago’s game management could have been better in its opening game of the NPC.

"A big focus for our game-drivers, like Cam, is around their control of the game and understanding where we are, at certain parts of the game — what the score is and what the tactics are around how we need to play when we are potentially points up."

Otago also struggled to match the physicality of the Counties-Manukau loose forward trio in the opening half.

Tamani is a strong ball carrier and should add some impact off the bench, although Flutey rejected suggestions his inclusion was a reaction to Otago being outmuscled.

"He is a dominant ball carrier and that is his point of difference. But also it is about the balance of our squad leading into the next three games."

Following the game against Tasman, Otago hosts Hawke’s Bay on Wednesday and plays Southland in Invercargill on Sunday.

It is tough stretch, but all the teams have to deal with a storm week during the season.

The game against Tasman also doubles as club day. The Otago Rugby Football Union is running its "For the Love of Club" promotion where it will allocate a portion of funds from every ticket sold online to the clubs and referees association.

Otago team

To play Tasman

Sam Gilbert, Freedom Vahaakolo, Josh Timu, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, James Lentjes (captain), Sean Withy, Oliver Haig, Will Tucker, Fabian Holland, Jermaine Ainsley, Henry Bell, Abraham Pole. Reserves: Ricky Jackson, Josh Hohneck, Saula Ma’u, Josh Hill, Rupeni Tamani, James Arscott, Josh Ioane, Ray Nu’u.