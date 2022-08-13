Miller on form against Tasman

Cameron Millar

Super boot can run too.

Otago knows all about Cameron Millar's accuracy with the boot – he drilled 15 points to help Otago defeat Tasman 25-19 at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday afternoon.

But now the province knows they have a first-five who can slip tackles and set up the outside backs as well.

He helped set up a try in the first half with a lovely break. His passing game and willingness to take the ball to the line and test the defence belied a player of his experience levels.

Thomas Umaga-Jensen was outstanding as well.

He shifted to centre when Jona Nareki went off injured and was replaced by second five Ray Nu'u.

The pair formed a deadly combination. Nu'u got a nice offload to the big fellow in the second half and brushed through a couple of tacklers to score a critical try.

He made several telling turnovers as well. But the most important turnover of the game belonged to lock Will Tucker.

Tasman trailed by six points with time all but up. The Mako kicked for touch from a penalty to set-up a lineout drive. The visitors scored that way earlier and that was plan A again.

But Tucker climbed high and swatted the ball back to Otago side and it was promptly booted into touch.

Otago 25 (Ray Nu'u, Thomas Umaga-Jensen tries; Cameron Millar 5 pen)

Tasman 19 (Timoci Tavatavanawai, Quentin MacDonald tries; Campbell Parata 3 pen).

Halftime: 11-8

adrian.seconi@odt.co.nz