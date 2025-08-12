Mixed news on injuries for All Blacks v Argentina

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson. Photo: Getty Images

The All Blacks have touched down in Argentina for their opening Rugby Championship match, but coach Scott Robertson has confirmed today that they'll be taking the field without two key players.

Prop Tamaiti Williams and Wallace Sititi are still out, rehabbing long term injuries, and should return for the second test in Buenos Aires.

Robertson confirmed that Scott and Beauden Barrett are both fit and available for selection, after the brothers sustained injuries that hampered their involvement in the French series.

But the Sititi situation raises an interesting possibility around a call-up for Simon Parker straight into the test arena. Robertson was confident the 25-year-old was up to the challenge if named.

"He's a Taniwha, he's ready to roll," said Robertson, adding that Parker had been welcomed with a haka from his new teammates.

"He's slotted straight in. He talked to the team about what it meant for him to be here, what's inspired him, and how he's got here. (The haka) was a nice moment for him. It's All Black tradition, when someone arrives and is named into the squad. It was a great moment for us to get him into the group and be part of the All Blacks."

Robertson said last year's shock 38-30 loss to the Pumas in Wellington was something that would motivate the All Blacks' performance this weekend.

"It's still in our memories, a year ago," he said, with the result a rude awakening to the realities of test rugby for the then-first year coach.

Conversely, the victory was the start of a fantastic 12 months for Felipe Contepomi's Pumas, who also beat the Wallabies, Springboks, France and the British & Irish Lions.

"They're a team with a lot of experience, a lot of them play in Europe, they're really well coached, and they play with passion. It's been a long time since we've been in Cordoba and played with their fans and the passion that comes with it on the night."

Robertson certainly has first-hand experience of that: his match-winning try to deny the Pumas a famous victory in 2001 in Buenos Aires was arguably his most notable moment in a black jersey .

"Anyone can beat anyone on the night, you've got to be at your best - every game. That's the exciting part of this tour."