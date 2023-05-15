Mt Aspiring fights its way on to the board

Mount Aspiring has bounced back to get on the board.

The Wanaka secondary school won an arm wrestle of a game against Taieri on Saturday, winning 12-5 to secure its first division two win of the Otago Schools Rugby Championship.

Taieri got on the board early in the game through fullback Josh Munro, who dotted down in the 14th minute at home.

Mount Aspiring were forced to defend for much of the first half until it made its own breakthrough in the 26th minute.

Big No 8 George Lister scored and a Tom Sides conversion helped the visitors to a narrow 7-5 lead at the break.

It stayed that way for much of the second half, with both team’s struggled to keep control of the ball and being forced to defend in different patches.

Mount Aspiring dominated possession for the start of the second half, but then Taieri gained the ball, and put Mount Aspiring under a heap of pressure.

The visitors defence was asked to deliver — and it did, holding Taieri out for the rest of the game.

Finally, Mount Aspiring made the much-needed break with centre Cody Gemmell scoring in the 68th minute to secure a 12-5 win.

Mount Aspiring coach Gareth Howley said he was proud of the fight his team showed to get its first victory.

"Probably the most pleasing thing was just their grit and their resolve," Howley said.

"Both team’s really struggled to build momentum and keep hold of the ball, so they stuck it out.

"We managed to hold them out and come back and score the try that put us ahead.

Prop Will Miller was a standout for Mount Aspiring, showing his strength to lead the forwards around the park.

The game showed the "good character" of both school’s heading into the rest of the season.

"The intent and effort from both team’s was excellent.

"It was all played in good spirits, a real hard contest. It was a good contest and good game to watch."

In the other division two games, South Otago made it two-from-two when it thumped Dunstan 31-14 and Otago Boys’ seconds beat St Kevin’s College 27-17.

In division one, John McGlashan squeaked home to beat a buoyant effort from Wakatipu — in its first year at the top level — 27-25.

Southland Boys’ will host Otago Boys’ in a big game, and Waitaki Boys’ is home to King’s, on Wednesday.