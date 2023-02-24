A new chapter for Cocksedge

Former Black Fern Kendra Cocksedge poses for a photo with young fan Charlee Hollanby-Padman at Otago Sports Depot yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Not that much has changed for Kendra Cocksedge.

She is still promoting rugby wherever she goes.

There is still a game to prepare for this weekend.

And there is always someone hovering around hoping to get a selfie with the champion.

There is one small difference, though. Her boots are tucked away somewhere.

The veteran Black Ferns halfback retired following New Zealand’s 34-31 win against England in the World Cup final in November.

Cocksedge was in Dunedin yesterday showing off Nancy — the Black Ferns nickname for the World Cup — and promoting the game just as she did during her playing days.

Charlee Hollanby-Padman (3) got to pose for a photo with Nancy and drape Cocksedge’s medal around her neck.

Tomorrow Cocksedge will be on the sideline when Matatu plays the Blues in its opening game of Super Rugby Aupiki at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

She will be in the commentary team rather than on the field.

"What is important at the moment is building on that momentum [women’s rugby is enjoying] and creating a bit of hype around Aupiki," Cocksedge said.

"Hopefully, the girls will put out a good brand of footy in the next five to six weeks and it will be good to get some support in behind it."

Cocksedge works for New Zealand Rugby as the women’s development manager for the South Island.

"My job has been made a little bit easier post World Cup because the young women and girls are really keen to get involved with the game.

"We’re seeing new teams popping up all over the show this year."

As for who might win Aupiki, Cocksedge said she could not really pick a winner so she was going for Matatu because that was her old team.

"The Chiefs are still the favourites but it is always good to be the underdog. We were that at the World Cup but went on to win it, and Matatu are seen as the underdogs but I know they are really keen to go well this season and have put in a lot of work."

Kick-off will be a real test of her retirement, though.

"I haven’t actually missed it so far, but I did think once it starts it might be a bit tough. But I’m actually doing some work for Sky, so I’ll be occupied with that," she said.

"But at the same time, I don’t know how I’ll feel. We’ll find out on Saturday afternoon."