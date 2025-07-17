No room for Welsh in first Lions test team

British and Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell speaks at a press conference today. Photo: Getty Images

Tom Curry was named at openside flanker in the British and Irish Lions team for the first test against Australia on Saturday, ensuring the tourists would field a test team without a Welshman for the first time since the late 19th century.

Welsh hopes of a presence in the side had rested on flanker Jac Morgan but coach Andy Farrell preferred England's Curry in the starting side with Ben Earl and Ollie Chessum covering the loose forwards on the bench.

Farrell has gone for a conventional number eight in Jack Conan at the back of the scrum with his Ireland teammate Tadhg Beirne completing the back row at blindside flanker.

Halfback Jamison Gibson-Park, fullback Hugo Keenan, winger James Lowe, lock Joe McCarthy, prop Tadhg Furlong and hooker Dan Sheehan complete an eight-strong Irish contingent in the starting side.

There was no place for Ireland's Bundee Aki in the starting midfield partnership, however, with Scotland's duo of Australian-born Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones lining up outside their test teammate Finn Russell at first five.

Captain Maro Itoje, right winger Tommy Freeman and prop Ellis Genge make up a four-strong English contingent with Curry but there was no place in the matchday 23 for Farrell's son Owen, who joined the tour as an injury replacement.

"We are entering the business end of the tour and it is time to put in our best performance to date," Farrell said in a news release.

"We know how motivated the Wallabies will be and we know they are a well organised and dangerous side.

"It is a great occasion and a proud moment for Maro Itoje, who will captain the test side, but also for those players who get the opportunity to represent the group on Saturday night."

Wallabies without Valetini

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt conceded the absence of Rob Valetini for the first test was a loss but was confident flanker Nick Champion de Crespigny would make a big impression on his test debut at Suncorp Stadium.

Powerful loose forward Valetini has been voted Australia's best test player for the last two years but will miss a second consecutive match along with hulking lock Will Skelton, who also has a calf injury.

Schmidt said the duo were right on the edge of being available for selection and would have played if it had been the last match in the series.

"Bobby has been a very regular starter for us and a big player for us, so I guess that those are the things that do happen," the New Zealander told a news conference.

"Nick has big shoes to fill. The good thing with Nick, he's a good lineout option (and) is probably a bit more of a roving scavenger than Bobby V."

Another loose forward, Langi Gleeson, was ruled out by a dead leg so Champion de Crespigny, who has just returned to Australia from France, slots into the back row with Fraser McReight and captain Harry Wilson.

"We have full confidence in Nick and what he brings, mate he's a psycho," openside McReight said of the 29-year-old.

"He loves contact, and he's ready to go. So obviously, disappointed to be without Bobby. But again, super excited to get to play with Nick."

Scrumhalf Jake Gordon missed the Fiji match with a hamstring problem but returns in a halfback combination with Tom Lynagh, the son of Wallabies great Michael.

Lynagh, 22, will make his first test start in place of Noah Lolesio, who suffered a neck injury against Fiji and was ruled out of the series.

"I'm really excited for Tom, he's a great kid," said Schmidt.

"He's got a quiet confidence about him. You wouldn't think that he's necessarily designed to run a game and dictate what's happening, but he does have a quiet confidence that gives us a quiet confidence as well."

James O'Connor's hopes of another Lions test, 12 years on from starting all three tests in 2013, have been dashed for the moment, with Ben Donaldson backing up Lynagh on the bench.

Lions: Hugo Keenan, Tommy Freeman, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, James Lowe, Finn Russell, Jamison Gibson-Park, Jack Conan, Tom Curry, Tadhg Beirne, Joe McCarthy, Maro Itoje (c), Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Ellis Genge. Reserves: Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Will Stuart, Ollie Chessum, Ben Earl, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith, Bundee Aki.

Wallabies: Tom Wright, Max Jorgensen, Joseph Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Harry Potter, Tom Lynagh, Jake Gordon, Harry Wilson (c), Fraser McReight, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Jeremy Williams, Nick Frost, Allan Alaalatoa, Matt Faessler, James Slipper. Reserves: Billy Pollard, Angus Bell, Tom Robertson, Tom Hooper, Carlo Tizzano, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Andrew Kellaway.