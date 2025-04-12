Obituary: Alex Wyllie, rugby identity

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Wyllie played 40 times for New Zealand, including 11 tests, and captained his country on three occasions. Dropped as an All Black after 1973, Wyllie continued to play for Canterbury until 1979.
He then went on to coach the province to great success, holding the Ranfurly Shield for a then record three years and strongly challenging the then almost unbeatable Auckland. An assistant coach to Sir Brian Lochore for the All Blacks' World Cup victory in 1987, he was then elevated as the joint head coach alongside John Hart, an unhappy arrangement which ended with a semifinal loss at the 1991 World Cup. Wyllie later coached in England, Ireland, South Africa and Argentina, whose national side he steered to the quarterfinal of the 1999 World Cup. Wyllie died on March 22 aged 80. — APL/Agencies