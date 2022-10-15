Old Golds channel energy into Lochore

Jason Forrest

North Otago is aiming to "right some wrongs".

After slipping out of contention for the Meads Cup, the Old Gold’s focus has shifted to bringing the Lochore Cup home instead.

"The trophy’s the same size as the Meads Cup," coach Jason Forrest said.

"It’s a cup to play for. It’s not where we wanted to be but that’s our next goal now."

North Otago will host Mid Canterbury in Oamaru today in the Heartland Championship semifinal for the second-tier trophy.

The Old Golds are no strangers to the Lochore Cup — having won in 2009 and 2006, and being beaten finalists three times — but will need to be up to the challenge against Mid Canterbury.

Mid Canterbury caused an upset to beat the Old Golds in a golden-point thriller in Kurow earlier this season.

While North Otago came into the match at the top of the Lochore Cup standings, Mid Canterbury had nothing to lose, Forrest said.

"Fifth and eighth doesn’t mean anything to us. They beat us, so they should be going in favourites to be honest.

"They’ll be full of confidence from that golden-point result."

The Old Golds would be searching for a "better performance than last time".

They got off to a sublime start, with quick winger Mone Samate scoring three minutes into the match, but from there Mid Canterbury took the game and forced the home side to claw its way back into the match.

"Obviously we fought back well in that first game and to end the way it [did], it hurt obviously.

"We haven’t quite ticked the boxes in the last few weeks ourselves.

"We’ve got to be a hell of a lot better. It’s a challenge for us that’s for sure."

The Old Golds worked hard at training this week, but preparation was slightly easier having come up against Mid Canterbury already, he said.

"You can only do so much video analysis but having played them, the boys will know the players."

There was a shining light from last week’s 42-21 loss to King Country — North Otago pulled up with no injuries and has the luxury of fielding a similar team.

Forrest encouraged the community to get along to Whitestone Contracting Stadium and support the team.

Kick off is at 2.30pm.

Heartland Championship

Lochore Cup semifinal

Oamaru, 2.30pm

North Otago: Levi Emery, Ben McCarthy, Hayden Todd, Mataitini Feke, Mone Samate, Inoke Naufahu, Jake Matthews, Junior Fakatoufifita, Josh Reid, Seta Koroitamana, Manulua Tait, Angus Foster, Cameron Keech, Hayden Tisdall (c), Kelepi Funaki. Reserves: Oli Knopp, Ben Paton, Josh Phipps, Mathew Duff, Ratu Logavatu, Jake Greenslade, Sione Palaa, Sam Sturgess.

Mid Canterbury: Nathan McCloy, Jonetani Vasurakuta, Raitube Vasurakata, Isireli Masiwini, Elyh McKibbin, Tom Reekie, Tyler Blackburn (c-c), Michael Hennings, Kaydis Hona, Manasa Samo, Lote Limadeni, Logan Bonnington, Adam Williamson (c-c), Ben Bartlett, Hunter Stewart. Reserves: Waitangi Tuisuga, George Hufanga, Angus Mackenzie, Shepherd Mhembre, Henry McManus, Ben Crawford, Harry Burgess, Mason Briant.