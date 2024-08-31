Old Golds look to free attack in hunt for win

Photo: Getty Images

North Otago has the best defensive record in the Heartland Championship after the opening two rounds.

But when you have the worst attack record, that effort does not amount to much on the scoreboard.

Coach Jason Forrest would dearly love to score some points and get the Old Golds’ first win of the season against Wairarapa Bush today.

North Otago lost 16-14 to Horowhenua Kapiti in their opener and 24-15 to Thames Valley in horrible conditions last week.

The Old Golds’ focus is around their attack this week, and Forrest wanted them to keep improving each time out.

"Just really need to start scoring some points, to be fair," Forrest said.

"We’ve taken the shackles off around our attack this week and just going to let the boys play and just sort of do what they do ... and just see where that goes with our attack side of things."

Injury and illness have hit the Old Golds, and have resulted in Zingari Richmond lock Lawrence Leung-Wai getting the call-up for the bench.

Eight changes have also been made to the starting lineup.

Greg Dyer moves from fullback back to first five, and Ben McCarthy returns at fullback.

Midfielder Hayden Todd swings out to the left wing and Oli Knopp makes his first start of the season on the right wing.

Dynamic Tini Feke hands on to the No 12 jersey and will combine with Japanese centre Chihiro Matsuyama, who played for Valley during the club season.

Mavaetangi Finau and Seva Druma shift to the bench.

Co-captain Mat Duff returns to the openside, as does Savenaca Rabaka on the blindside, and Excelsior lock Apenisa Tuiba gets his first start at lock.

The front row remains unchanged, but co-captain Cameron Rowland, who usually plays in the loose forwards, is the back-up hooker.

He has played there before and loosehead prop Jake Greenslade can also slot across.

Wairarapa Bush are also searching for their first win after losing 37-24 to Thames Valley and 69-32 to South Canterbury.

BJ Campbell will make his 50th appearance for Wairarapa Bush off the bench.

Heartland Championship

Masterton, 1pm

North Otago: Ben McCarthy, Oli Knopp, Chihiro Matsuyama, Tini Feke, Hayden Todd, Greg Dyer, Jake Matthews, Kasmila Vaihu, Mat Duff, Savenaca Rabaka, Fergus Read, Apenisa Tuiba, Bradley Harewood, Rysuei Kato, Jake Greenslade. Reserves: Cameron Rowland, Lisivani Tuifua, Max Sawers, Samu Babiau, Lawrence Leung-Wai, Tyron Davies, Mavaetangi Finau, Seva Druma.

Wairarapa Bush: Ambrose Curtis, Charles Mataitai, Fiula Tameilau, Tafa Tafa, Hayden Cooper, Tipene Haira, Daryl Pickering, Cody Cunningham, Eyan Knell, Logan Wakefield, Alex Odell, Matt Masoe, Jerry Junior Samania, Bruce Kauika-Peterson, Tupou Lea’aemanu. Reserves: Sam Gammie, Sam Siosi, Stanly Wright Jun., BJ Campbell, Matt Perry, Benazzi Ward, Luke Walmsley, Soli Malatai.