'One of the biggest upsets': Reaction to Pumas' win over All Blacks

Argentina players celebrate after their victory over the All Blacks. Photo: Getty

Argentina pulled off one of the great test rugby upsets last night, stunning the All Blacks for the first time 25-15.

Here's some reaction from around the world.

Upset for the Ages

"There won't be a rugby fan in the world - at least outside of New Zealand - who didn't get a kick out of seeing Argentina's historic victory over the All Blacks at Bankwest Stadium on Saturday," The Daily Telegraph's match report said, with the website saying that every rugby fan - 'well, maybe not the Kiwis" - would be smiling.

"The only thing better than the spontaneous celebrations of the Pumas when the final whistle blew was the glum look on the faces of the All Blacks.

"The Kiwis were spared the usual vitriol that follows their rare losses when they were narrowly beaten by the Wallabies last weekend - mainly because they had already wrapped up the Bledisloe Cup and fielded a weakened line-up.

"But the side that lost to the Pumas was arguably New Zealand's best so the recriminations will be severe this time."

Argentina beat All Blacks for first time in stunning boilover

"After 402 days without featuring in any international rugby, Argentina have beaten the All Blacks for the first time ever to secure the country's greatest Test victory of all time," the Sydney Morning Herald's Tom Decent wrote.

The stunning 25-15 boilover will live long in the memory of those at Bankwest Stadium and Argentinians all over the world as Ian Foster's All Blacks were humiliated in a manner rarely seen, orchestrated by Mario Ledesma and Michael Cheika."

Sport24 in South Africa described the Pumas' victory as "stunning", while Australia's news.com.au said the All Blacks have been "sentenced to a nine-year meltdown".

'One of the biggest upsets'

The UK's Daily Mail described Argentina's win as "one of the biggest upsets in test rugby history".

"The Argentinians were given almost no chance of registering their maiden victory over the All Blacks in their tournament opener after being kept off the pitch for almost the entire season by the global health crisis."

'I honestly thought they would run out of juice'

All Blacks legend John Kirwan was quick to speak out about the loss, saying he was left "shocked".

"I honestly thought they would run out of juice. Have we ever seen anything like this? They completely outplayed us all across the field. Our discipline in the first half was just silly. This was the most amazing, courageous performance I've seen in a long, long time," he said.

Argentina head coach Mario Ledesma celebrates with Santiago Carreras after the match. Photo: Getty

"The Pumas were far hungrier and they will go down in history... there will be a party for a week.

"The decisive moment was Rieko [Ioane]'s knock on [in the final 10 minutes, with the All Blacks on the attack]. I thought we could have still won it till then.

"England showed the blueprint to beating the All Blacks in the World Cup. Get off your [defensive] line, make you tackles, put them under pressure. We saw that last week [in the defeat to Wallabies in Brisbane] and we saw it tonight. If you do that, the All Blacks have no backup plan.

"Am I dreaming - cause I just heard someone [Foster] say they played with more passion, more want. That's usually what they say about us.

"Discipline... you can't do that stuff. Coles slapped that guy in the face. Rieko dropped the ball."

'Horribly vulnerable and highly beatable'

NZME's Gregor Paul didn't hold back.

"Argentina have made history and the All Blacks have the sort of problems that suggest they are horribly vulnerable and highly beatable. It wasn't that they lost to the Pumas, it was that they never really got anywhere near them.

"The All Blacks had nothing. Really nothing and rarely in the last 10 years, maybe even in the last 20, have they played with such a sense of being rattled and so badly outclassed."

'We've been through hell'

Argentinian coach Mario Ledesma - who played 84 tests for the Pumas - choked on tears as he tried to describe what the win meant.

"We've been through hell," he said, in obvious reference to his team having been hit by Covid-19, and also being starved of rugby.

"After everything that has happened this year…if I told you what it meant I wouldn't be able to talk."

Ledesma said that through the tough year, his players "just kept ticking, making efforts, and staying positive."

"It's unreal, unreal after everything that has happened," Ledesma said. "I'm just so proud of them, it's incredible."

The Pumas released a video on the morning of the match, revealing how their players had dealt with the Covid-19 lockdown. Some had spent as long as four months in isolation and more than a dozen contracted Covid-19 before they came to Australia.

From backyard scrum sessions, to defence drills in team rooms, to meals in hotel isolation, the group had gone through it all to make the truncated tournament possible.