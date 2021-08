Otago dominated the first half but could not put enough points on the board. Photo: Getty Images

The Ranfurly Shield will be staying in Hawke's Bay after the Magpies defeated Otago 34-10 in Napier this afternoon.

Otago was hoping to win the Shield for the fourth time since the 2013 drought-breaker but was outmuscled by the home team.

The visitors dominated the opening half but went into the break trailing 14-7 despite enjoying 70 percent of the territory.

Impressive winger regathered a chip kick after the hooter to stretch the final margin to 24 points.