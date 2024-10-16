Otago forwards included in All Blacks squad

Fabian Holland. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Oliver Haig. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Four Otago forwards will join an extended All Blacks squad as training cover before the test in Japan at the end of next week.

Tyro lock Fabian Holland, loose forwards Oliver Haig and Christian Lio-Willie, and prop George Bower will be among seven members of the second-string All Blacks XV squad heading to Tokyo with the All Blacks.

The others are Taranaki hooker Bradley Slater and Auckland backs Harry Plummer and AJ Lam.

George Bower. Photo: Gregor Richardson

They will then head to Ireland to join the All Blacks XV for their game against the Munster club.

While training cover does not necessarily mean a test appearance is imminent, it is an encouraging sign for the Otago foursome.

Bower already has 22 test caps and never seems too far away from the All Blacks squad, while Lio-Willie has been mentioned once or twice as a contender.

The big developers are 21-year-old Holland and 22-year-old Haig.

Holland, to be fair, has been on the radar for a while since shining for the Highlanders and Otago, and it seems certain the Dutchman will be an All Black before long now that his eligibility is sorted.

Haig would have been considered a vastly unheralded prospect as recently as a year ago. But he established himself as a Super Rugby player with the Highlanders this season and carried on that form with Otago, and he has an intriguing mix of aerial and physical skills that could springboard him to the top.

Christian Lio-Willie and Lucas Casey (left) team up to tackle Wellington's Yota Kamimori during an NPC match in Dunedin earlier this year. Photo:Gregor Richardson

The All Blacks could well need some bolstering in the loose forwards as they have announced some injury-enforced changes to the squad for their northern tour.

Injury-plagued flanker Ethan Blackadder (calf) and fellow loose forwards Luke Jacobson (fractured thumb) and Dalton Papali’i (upper hamstring) will not be available to travel with the squad tomorrow.

Taranaki lock Josh Lord has been whistled in - indicating both that he is ahead of Holland in the pecking order of locks, and that All Blacks captain Scott Barrett might see time as a blindside on the tour - and there is also a call-up for exciting Wellington flanker Peter Lakai.

‘‘This is hugely disappointing for Ethan, Luke and Dalton, but we know they will be working on recovering well with a view to making themselves available again as soon as possible,’’ All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said.

‘‘This opens up opportunities for some other players, though. We are excited to be welcoming Josh back into the group and giving Peter Lakai his chance to wear the All Blacks jersey.’’

Robertson said it was possible one of the All Blacks XV players could be called up permanently to cover the 36th spot in the All Blacks squad.

All Blacks vs Japan

Saturday, October 26, at 6.50pm (NZ time)

Nissan Stadium, Yokohama

