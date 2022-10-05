Otago had too much talent to miss playoffs

Cam Millar kicks at goal for Otago during the NPC game against Bay of Plenty at Forsyth Barr Stadium earlier this season. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Otago’s NPC season is over — and too soon. Hayden Meikle takes a quick look at the highs and the lows.

The numbers

10 games

5 wins

5 losses

274 points scored (27.4 per game)

269 points conceded (26.9 per game)

35 tries scored (3.5 per game)

33 tries conceded (3.3 per game)

5th in Odds Pool

Best performance

As a package, beating Tasman, Hawke’s Bay and Southland in storm week was extremely impressive, and the last 60 minutes against Manawatu (admittedly an awful team) were mostly fantastic.

But the result that really showed Otago at its best was the 27-20 win over Waikato on September 18. A superb all-round effort against a previously unbeaten team.

Worst performance

Tempting to say the last 90 seconds against Counties-Manukau in round one because you just KNEW that was a loss that was going to come back to haunt Otago.

Auckland at Eden Park was a bit grim, and Bay of Plenty was frustrating.

We will go with the 32-26 loss in Wellington.

That does not sound so bad but remember it was 19-0 to Wellington after 18 excruciatingly awful minutes, and 32-14 with half an hour to play before Otago scored some boring tries from lineout drives.

Wellington is a decent team but that was a game that raised some concerns over Otago.

Three best players

1— Sam Gilbert. He hasn’t 100% convinced every Highlanders fan, and he is still prone to some clangers, but the strapping fullback was Otago’s most consistent and dangerous player.

2— Cam Millar. Started the season as first five understudy to the more experienced Josh Ioane but finished it miles in front. Tactical and goal kicking are phenomenal, and game management and attacking spark are developing.

3— Henry Bell. The Otago hooker will be talking about bulldozing his brother, Canterbury opposite George, at family dinners for years to come. A breakthrough season for Henry, whose work-rate and aggression with the ball were top-level.

Honourable mentions

Fabian Holland showed in a couple of games why there is so much excitement over his development. Thomas Umaga-Jensen and Josh Timu both had their moments in midfield, and Jermaine Ainsley, Will Tucker and captain James Lentjes were good value in the pack.

Most promising

New Zealand under-20 loose forward Oliver Haig looks a real prospect.

Glass half full

Otago played some genuinely lovely rugby in patches and scored some fabulous tries, and the good wins were really good.

The future looks extremely bright with some super young talent coming through and the likes of Holland and Millar set to be key men for a long time.

Had the wonderful Jona Nareki and the dangerous Christian Lio-Willie been fit and firing all season — oh, and add Umaga-Jensen and Timu to that list — you have to think Otago would comfortably be in the playoffs.

Glass half empty

Just one thing to say, really.

A squad with that many Super Rugby players should not be missing out on the generous NPC playoffs system.

Five big questions

1— Were some players with Super Rugby pedigree occasionally just maybe guilty of a teensy bit of coasting in the NPC?

2— Did Kieran McClea prove in his late cameos he was the best halfback in Otago and there really was no need to bring in an outsider so close to the season?

3— Where can Otago find more damaging ball-carriers to complement the tradesmen in the pack?

4— Has Tom Donnelly done enough to convince the decision-makers he should continue as coach?

5— What does fifth in the Odds Pool even mean? Can we have a normal NPC back please?

