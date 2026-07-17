Otago head Coach Mark Brown. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH Otago coach Mark Brown is pleased with his side’s preseason hit-out against Southland at Riverton Rugby Club yesterday. Otago won the fixture 31-5. Fullback Sam Nemec-Vial scored a try in each half, and Ben Lopas, Harrison Martin and Jake Te Hiwi got on the scoreboard as well. Southland scored in the 81st minute to avoid posting a donut. Japanese import Hayata Taniyama scored out on the right wing. Otago battled into the wind and led 7-0 at the break. They were able to put Southland away in the second spell. Taieri flanker Thomas Bolton impressed. He was tireless and worked hard on defence. Replacement backs Reimana Saunderson-Rurawhe and Harrison Martin made the most of their opportunity. Nemec-Vial was threatening when he got in space, and first five Mackenzie Palmer was composed and drove play nicely. No-one picked up an injury of any note, either. The defensive effort was almost flawless, something that pleased Brown. ‘‘There was a certain defence coach who would have liked to see the zero, but no, no, that was probably one of the most pleasing aspects of our day. “We've put a lot of effort into that during the first two weeks and it's the first time that we've been able to take it out under fire and it's stood up really well.’’ adrian.seconi@odt.co.nz NPC pre-season The scores Otago 31 Sam Nemec-Vial 2, Ben Lopas, Harrison Martin, Jake Te Hiwi tries; Mackenzie Palmer 3 con Southland 5 Hayata Taniyama try. Halftime: 7-0