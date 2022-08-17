Otago secures win over Hawke's Bay

Otago's Josh Ioane makes a run against Hawke's Bay at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo: Getty Images

Otago has held on to beat Hawke's Bay 18-13 in a dour spectacle at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin tonight.

The visitors made a series of handling errors in a clumsy performance, but still had an opportunity to steal victory in the final minute.

Replacement Otago winger Jake Te Hiwi came on late in the match to make his debut. He only got one touch and that was to secure a cross-field kick and hold on until his forwards were able to get the ball back to Josh Ioane to boot it out and clinch the win.

It was Otago's second game this week and it plays Southland on Sunday, so it took the opportunity to rest some players. Given that, it will be thrilled with the win.

The home side got some traction out wide but struggled at scrum time in the first half.

Ioane made some lovely breaks and got on the score sheet when he ghosted through a gap in the first half.