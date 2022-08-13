Otago Spirit too good for Tasman Mako

otago_spirit.jpg Otago Spirit's Sheree Hume fends off Jaimie Page from Tasman Mako before scoring a try at Forsyth Barr Stadium this afternoon. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The Otago Spirit has kept its unbeaten record intact with a 39-7 win against Tasman at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

The win this afternoon came at a cost, though.

Star winger Oceana Campbell and classy first-five Maia Joseph picked up concerning injuries.

Tasman had no answer for the width at which the home side played the game and let in five tries in the first half.

Otago made a host of changes midway through the second spell and the game lost some shape.

But halfback Georgia Cormick was excellent from start to finish, and veteran fullback Sheree Hune enhanced her reputation and bagged a couple of tries in an impressive effort.

Bethan Manners scored a consolation try for the visitors with a minute remaining.

adrian.seconi@odt.co.nz