Otago trio selected

Otago Spirit rising talent Charlotte Va’afusuaga, Hannah Lithgow and Milahn Ieremia have been selected for the national under-20 women’s development camp in Wellington next week.

The Otago trio are among 49 players selected for the camp, aimed to develop young talent across New Zealand to increase the level of the game.

Former Matatu head coach Blair Baxter will be the lead coach and supported by Super Rugby Aupiki coaches Whitney Hansen and Simon Kneebone (Matatū), Willie Walker (Blues) and Fusi Feaunati (Hurricanes).

Former Spirit and East Otago product Abigail Paton, who played for Canterbury in the Farah Palmer Cup, has also been selected.