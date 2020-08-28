Otago coach Donnelly names 13 new caps in large squad for Mitre 10 Cup

Otago coach Tom Donnelly. Photo: Getty Images

Otago has named 11 Super Rugby players in its Mitre 10 Cup squad for what is expected to be a demanding and tough competition.

There are 13 new caps in what is a large 37-man squad.

Three former Highlanders have made the team in props Josh Hohneck and Jamie Mackintosh and No 8 Nasi Manu.

Otago coach Tom Donnelly said he was pleased with the squad and there were plenty of young guys coming through who had improved through the club season and made an impact at the Otago trial at Waikouaiti on Wednesday night.

The new caps are: Mackintosh, hooker Henry Bell, locks Grayson Knapp, Jack Regan, Will Tucker, loose forwards Charles Elton, Samuel Fischli, Christian Lio-Willie, Manu and Sean Withy, and backs Levi Emery, Giovanni Leituala and Freedom Vahaakolo.

Donnelly confirmed Mackintosh was available to play but would be mainly concentrating on the role of scrum coach.

Donnelly said it was an exciting squad which was looking to play entertaining rugby.

Playing half the games at the stadium "on a dry track, there is no other way we can play the game".

"The guys want to play to a high level and are excited to play some great footy in front of their own fans," Donnelly said.

A squad of 37 had been picked as some players were included who were still coming back from injury and cover was needed.

Liam Coltman, George Bower, Josh Ioane and Sio Tomkinson will be preparing for the North-South game next week, while Josh Dickson (leg) and Sione Misiloi (foot) are coming back from injury.

The trial had thrown out some good performances. Donnelly said he was impressed with University forwards Bell and Withy, while five eighths Emery and Harrison Boyle had directed the side round well.

Leituala is first year out of King’s High School and was planning to play only premier colts this year, but has impressed when turning out for the University premier side.

Regan has played at a professional level in Ireland and is a rangy player who gets round the field.

Harbour’s Elton gets reward after a stellar few years in Dunedin club rugby. He impressed playing for North Otago last season and was named its player of the year as North Otago won the Meads Cup in the Heartland Championship last year.

Otago used more than 50 players last year, so a large squad was needed. There was no limit on the number of players a union could select but it had to name a minimum of 26 players.

Donnelly had selected Michael Collins, who was named as an outside back, as captain.

"Michael is a great leader for us. He is a guy who the boys really respect.

"He is still quite young, can relate to everyone."

Highlanders backs Sam Gilbert and Thomas Umaga-Jensen had been signed by Otago but have picked up season-ending injuries and will not play. Flanker James Lentjes and prop Saula Ma’u are also out for the season because of injury.

The squad went into a two-day camp in Waikouaiti yesterday and would work towards a warm-up game against Southland in Invercargill next Saturday.

Otago’s first game in the Mitre 10 Cup is against Auckland at Forsyth Barr Stadium on September 12. With the presence of All Blacks there is a distinct possibility it may well be a white-hot competition.

Otago players are not expected to play club rugby tomorrow.

Otago Mitre 10 Cup squad

Jonah Aoina, George Bower, Josh Hohneck, Jamie Mackintosh, Hisa Sasagi, Henry Bell, Liam Coltman, Ricky Jackson, Josh Dickson, Josh Hill, Grayson Knapp, Jack Regan, Will Tucker, Charles Elton, Samuel Fischli, Christian Lio-Willie, Nasi Manu, Slade McDowall, Sione Misiloi, Dylan Nel, Sean Withy, James Arscott, Kayne Hammington, Harrison Boyle, Levi Emery, Josh Ioane, Vilimoni Koroi, Giovanni Leituala, Aleki Morris-Lome, Josh Timu, Sio Tomkinson, Matt Whaanga, Michael Collins (captain), Taylor Haugh, Jona Nareki, Mitchell Scott, Freedom Vahaakolo.