Pacific team decision delayed

Hale T-Pole. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Any decision on a Pacific Island team playing in a Super Rugby competition will not be made until November.

Indications were the decision was set to happen this weekend but it has been pushed back to November as there are other priorities.

Former Otago and Highlanders loose forward Hale T-Pole is heavily involved in the Asian Pacific Dragons bid.

T-Pole, who lives in Dunedin and is still turning out for the Harbour club, albeit down the grades, is also the chairman of Pacific Rugby Players and said any team which was included in the competition would be a huge boost for the sport in the Pacific Islands.

The Asian Pacific Dragons entered Global Rapid Rugby last year with a side made up of players from different countries and based in Singapore. It was coached by Otago assistant coach Ryan Martin.

T-Pole said to delay the decision to November was a sensible one.

"It gives a bit of time. The reality is there are more important issues at the moment to get sorted. But I’m confident we [Dragons] have done it well and have done it before," he said.

"We had Global Rapid Rugby and formed a team of 40 players and coach, through connections I had and had them on tour for six months. We have gone through it and done the work. You would not go through the process just for the sake of it. I fully trust New Zealand Rugby and the people who are involved in it."

He said the bid for the Asian Pacific Dragons was to enter in 2022. It was too close to think about playing next year and all indications were Super Rugby would be played like this season within country borders.

The bid would be focused around the Pacific Islands. Where the side would be based was still up in the air, he said.

That could be South Auckland, Australia, Fiji or Dunedin but nothing was set.

Other bids are believed to have come from a Hawaiian-based group, backed by some former All Blacks while a New Zealand-based group was also interested.