Sunday, 4 September 2022

Penalties costly for Otago

    By Hayden Meikle
    Bay of Plenty's Inga Finau clears the ball during the match against Otago at Forsyth Barr Stadium this afternoon. Photo: Getty Images

    Otago has been beaten 33-27 by Bay of Plenty in the NPC game at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin. 

    Scores were tied 27-27 with 20 minutes to play this afternoon, and it became a battle of attrition from that point.

    Bay of Plenty first five Kaleb Trask kicked a couple of penalties in the final 10 minutes to seal victory for the visitors.

    Otago had led 13-10 at halftime, but while the home side scored a couple of cracking tries, it struggled to find much fluency in its game.

