Penalties costly for Otago

Otago has been beaten 33-27 by Bay of Plenty in the NPC game at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.
Scores were tied 27-27 with 20 minutes to play this afternoon, and it became a battle of attrition from that point.
Bay of Plenty first five Kaleb Trask kicked a couple of penalties in the final 10 minutes to seal victory for the visitors.
Otago had led 13-10 at halftime, but while the home side scored a couple of cracking tries, it struggled to find much fluency in its game.
