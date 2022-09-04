Penalties costly for Otago

Bay of Plenty's Inga Finau clears the ball during the match against Otago at Forsyth Barr Stadium this afternoon. Photo: Getty Images

Otago has been beaten 33-27 by Bay of Plenty in the NPC game at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Scores were tied 27-27 with 20 minutes to play this afternoon, and it became a battle of attrition from that point.

Bay of Plenty first five Kaleb Trask kicked a couple of penalties in the final 10 minutes to seal victory for the visitors.

Otago had led 13-10 at halftime, but while the home side scored a couple of cracking tries, it struggled to find much fluency in its game.

• Full story in tomorrow's Otago Daily Times.