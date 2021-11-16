Physicality, making tackles key

Tom Donnelly. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Otago is hitting form at the right time of the season.

Its challenge now is making sure it has not reached its peak a week early.

Otago put on a clinic as it demolished Manawatu 44-16 in Friday’s NPC Championship semifinal.

It fought hard up front, as it has all season, while connecting out wide to show the flair it has always promised.

There was plenty to like.

Repeating that, against an unbeaten Taranaki on Saturday in Inglewood, is now the team’s focus as the final looms.

‘‘We’ve been growing our game, which has been really pleasing each week,’’ Otago coach Tom Donnelly said yesterday.

‘‘It’ll be a big challenge this week to continue that growth and not fall into the trap that we played our final in the weekend.

‘‘We’ve got a big focus on us and there’s two or three areas we need to get right this weekend.

‘‘We’ll focus on that during the weekend. If we can get that right on Saturday then hopefully the result will take care of itself.’’

Donnelly said physicality and making its tackles were two keys for Otago this week.

Last time it played Taranaki, the Bulls won 30-23, although it was a handful of one-off missed tackles and the lack of ability to score at the end that cost Otago.

That game was more than a month ago now, though, and Otago has won four of its five games since then.

Notably, its ability to execute has improved, as shown by the way its backline ran rampant in a devastating second half last week.

‘‘It’s been a big focus for us for a number of weeks now,’’ Donnelly said.

‘‘We’ve been creating a lot of opportunities — we just needed to be better at finishing them. It’s something the backs have been working on, and they did a great job of that on Friday night.’’

Otago will need to show that form again on Saturday afternoon.

Taranaki boasts a star-studded line-up with a tough forward pack and plenty of flair in its backline.

It has run up some big scores this year, while also showing the ability to play a tight game in wet conditions during its 25-13 win over Southland last Saturday.

There is a good argument it has been the best team in this year’s NPC, regardless of being the Championship division.

Taranaki’s quality is not lost on Donnelly. He knows Otago will have to play well to win.

‘‘They’ve been exceptional this year.

‘‘I think they’re unbeaten in the season. They’ll be formidable again. They have a great set piece and an awesome back three. They love to attack from anywhere.

‘‘We’ll have to be right on our game this weekend. If we can get a performance we’re proud of, hopefully we’ll get the result.’’

