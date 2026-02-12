Sean Withy has been a consistent performer for the Highlanders. PHOTOS: NZ RUGBY/SMARTFRAME

1. How many more injuries?

Every rugby team gets injuries. But come on. If you had asked 100 Highlanders fans which two players they were most looking forward to watching this season, at least 90 would have said Fabian Holland and Dylan Pledger. The boom All Blacks lock and the wunderkind halfback are both gone, and that feels cruel. The Highlanders have a few other niggles, and are waiting for star No 8 Hugh Renton to get up to speed. They really cannot afford to lose too many more top players.

2. Is this potentially the best backline in Highlanders history?

Fine, that is a stretch. You might immediately point to a certain backline in 2015 that had a couple of Smiths, Waisake Naholo, Lima Sopoaga, Malakai Fekitoa and company — yeah, handy. But there is no doubt the Landers have real potential in the backs in 2026. Caleb Tangitau scored six tries in seven games last year before getting injured, and he and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens are both All Blacks in waiting. Jona Nareki will guide the path for Xavier Tito-Harris and Stanley Solomon. Timoci Tavatavanawai is a wrecking ball, and remarkably led Super Rugby with 26 turnovers won last season. He was also top for defenders beaten. Folau Fakatava and Cameron Millar offer plenty as a 9-10 package. The Highlanders should be OK if they get clean ball. It will certainly be disappointing if they rank last for tries, as they did in 2025.

3. Which forward will step up?

Ethan de Groot is Mr Reliable, Mitch Dunshea will graft away all season, Sean Withy remains a terribly under-rated machine, Veveni Lasaqa provides good value, and Renton can be immense if he plays like he has done in the past. But the Highlanders need more from their pack. Veteran prop Angus Ta’avao could end up being an inspired addition. And look for TK Howden to have a huge season to get into All Blacks contention.

4. In Cam we trust?

‘‘He’s got that confidence now, so I guess the key for us as coaches is to keep that momentum going. It’s a tough position at Super Rugby level. He’s a prolific goalkicker, and we’re going to need that skill. If it’s going to be a tight game, having a player like Cam playing well is crucial.’’

That was coach Jamie Joseph this week talking about Millar. The popular first five had some battles with the Highlanders last year but played extremely well for a smart Otago team. He can kick, he is adding a running game, and he has a calm head. Fingers crossed he gets a run of strong form in the No 10 jersey.

5. Will the coach last the season?

And that might be the biggest question of all.

hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz