NZ Rugby has failed to secure an interim injunction preventing the incoming Papua New Guinea NRL side from using the Chiefs name, clearing the way for the club’s planned launch next week.

The decision follows a two-hour hearing at the High Court in Wellington on Friday over a trademark dispute between the sporting codes.

NZ Rugby wants to stop the PNG league side from using a name already associated with the Super Rugby franchise.

NZ Rugby's application sought to prevent the Australian Rugby League Commission from using the disputed name while the trademark dispute remains unresolved.

But Justice Karen Grau declined NZ Rugby's application for an injunction ahead of a full hearing, likely to be early next year.