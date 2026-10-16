A driver who ran through a red light signal at a railway crossing during a Green Party news conference in Auckland has been fined by police.

On October 5, while the party announced plans to fund the removal of level crossings, a car was seen driving through the Morningside crossing as a train was coming.

Police Inspector Jacqui Whittaker said officers later found the driver who apologised for their actions.

"We are glad no one was hurt as a result of their actions."

The driver was issued an infringement notice for failing to stop for a red signal at a level crossing, Whittaker said.

"Failing to obey by warning systems puts your life and the lives of others in danger.

"There is no excuse for not stopping and waiting: no destination is worth risking your life for."

KiwiRail chief metro officer Bevan Assink said trains travel faster than they appear and took much longer to stop than people realise.

"This type of behaviour is incredibly reckless and while we are pleased no one was injured, this action could have had serious consequences.

"Barrier arms are only lowered when a train is approaching. If the barriers are down, stop and wait. Never drive around or under them.

"Even close calls can take a huge toll on train drivers and all those involved."

Failing to stop for a red signal at a level crossing carries a $150 infringement.

The Greens on October 5 pledged to fund the removal of level crossings along Auckland's Western line.

They said this prioritised safety for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. There have been just under 70 crashes, and hundreds of near-misses in Auckland between 2013 and 2023.

The work was not currently funded, but the Greens’ policy said the estimated $2.5 billion would come out of the National Land Transport Fund.