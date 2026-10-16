An independent review will be carried out into the care Braydon Hepworth received at the Christchurch City Mission.

An independent review will be carried out into the care Braydon Hepworth received at the Christchurch City Mission.

The 21-year-old father was told to leave the social service agency’s transitional housing less than two months before he disappeared.

His body was found buried in a shed in the Christchurch suburb of Linwood last week.

A 60-year-old man was charged with concealing his body and making a false statement to police.

Mission board chair Jane Evans said the review would examine Hepworth's time with the mission and the decision-making involved in his care.

"We take our responsibilities to our clients, our staff and the wider community very seriously," she said in a statement.

"The mission is open to improving how it supports people in its care and looks forward to the outcome."

Braydon Hepworth was told to leave the Christchurch City Mission's transitional housing less than two months before he disappeared. Photo: NZ Police

The mission did not respond to questions about who would undertake the review.

Evans said the mission was deeply saddened by Hepworth's death and asked for respect and patience because of obligations to protect client privacy and confidentiality.

Christchurch City Mission chief executive Corinne Haines earlier confirmed that Hepworth was asked to leave transitional housing in mid-July this year.

"Our services support many people with complex needs and there are occasions when we must ask someone to leave accommodation because important behavioural expectations have repeatedly not been met," she said in a statement.

However, the circumstances surrounding Hepworth's departure from the Whakaora Kāinga complex have raised concerns and questions from staff.

Former staff member Alex - who did not wish to use her surname - told RNZ that Hepworth's death was the catalyst for her resignation because of serious concerns about the mission's direction.

"I believe the shift towards a more rigid, business-oriented approach contributed to the loss of experienced staff and undermined the quality of support [Whakaora Kāinga] was established to provide.”

In her resignation letter, seen by RNZ, Alex said Hepworth was given 15 minutes to pack his belongings and leave.

"A year of familiarity, relationships and a place to turn when life became overwhelming, reduced to 15 minutes to gather his possessions and walk away," her letter said.

"I find it difficult to comprehend how this could be considered an appropriate way to exit someone whose circumstances called for compassion, careful consideration and trauma-informed practice.

"Braydon deserved better. His daughter deserved better. And every person who comes to Whakaora Kāinga seeking safety, stability, and support deserves better."

RNZ understands about 25 to 30 staff members have resigned from the City Mission within the past eight or nine months.