Northland have made history.

The Taniwha have charged into the NPC final with a 38-19 win over Otago in Whangārei on Friday night.

It is the first time the province has made the final.

They will have to wait and see whether they get a home venue.

They need Taranaki to upset Canterbury in the other semifinal in Christchurch on Sunday to get one more game in front of their noisy home crowd.

The game was in the balance at halftime.

Northland scored a crucial late try to take a 17-14 lead into the break.

But the turning point came midway through the second half.

They shunted a powerful Otago pack off their scrum ball and won a penalty.

They opted to pack down another scrum.

Impressive No 8 Terrell Peita peeled off and launched himself at the line.

He was stopped, but the Taniwha slipped the ball to Heremaia Murray, who went over in the corner.

First five Rivez Reihana kick three penalties to put the game out of reach for Otago.

The visitors scored a late consolation try, but they will not look back at their final 40 minutes of the season with any fondness.

They were unable to put the Taniwha under any pressure.

Otago captain Christian Lio-Willie summed it up nicely.

“Rivez and the boys controlled the game really well,’’ he told the Sky Sport commentary team.

“They got into the territory game and we were just on the back foot from there.

“When Northland get on a roll like that, they are hard to stop.”

Northland opened the match with a haka. Otago responded by forming a giant Golden O and then marched forward to meet the challenge.

A lengthy standoff ensued as each side eyeballed each other from a metre away.

The referee had to separate them so the rugby could get under way.

Otago had the first opportunity to score.

Cameron Millar kicked for touch to set up a lineout drive. They rumbled towards the line but Northland survived.

Saula Ma’u fumbled the ball and the scrum battle began.

Both sides rate themselves in that area, but the opening scrum was a stalemate.

Northland got their maul going a few moments later and kicked for the corner to set up their own lineout drive.

The Taniwha surged forward and tighthead Marcel Renata crashed through the middle to open the scoring.

Otago wrestled back some momentum and laid siege to the line.

They battered away and it was the little fellow, Otago halfback Kieran McClea, who dived over.

The rain started pouring down midway through the half and the game’s complexion changed.

Both sides tested their opponent with towering kicks.

Handling became increasingly difficult.

Reihana put Northland back in front with a successful penalty attempt.

Otago swung back on to attack thanks to some magic from Finn Hurley. He made a deft kick pass to Jae Broomfield, who set off for the corner.

He was collared, but Otago had the chalk in sight. Somehow — and that is the only appropriate description — Lio-Willie muscled through, reached out and scored.

Northland blew through a ruck to force a late turnover.

Otago defended with everything they had, but Renata barged over for his second right on halftime.

Both sides took turns at stealing the ball at the breakdown, and the aerial ping-pong continued.

Northland eventually won the territory battle and got into Otago’s 22.

That is when they pounced, shoving one of the competition’s best packs off the ball.

Murray slipped over and that is where the game slipped away for Otago.

NPC semifinal

The scores

Northland: 38

Marcel Renata 2, Heremaia Murray, Nathan Salmon tries; Rivez Reihana 3 con, pen 4

Otago: 19

Kieran McClea, Christain Lio-Willie, Jona Nareki tries; Cameron Millar 2 con

Halftime: 17-14