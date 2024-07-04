Razor names first All Blacks team for Dunedin test

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson. Photo: Getty Images

Blues fullback Stephen Perofeta has been preferred at fullback over veteran Beauden Barrett in the first All Blacks team named by new coach Scott Robertson.

The team to take on England in Dunedin on Saturday will be captained for the first time by lock Scott Barrett.

It features test recalls for halfback TJ Perenara, right wing Sevu Reece, blindside flanker Samipeni Finau and fullback Stephen Perofeta.

“This was a very tough squad to pick, but we’ve selected the best 23 players to beat England on Saturday,” Robertson said.

“There is a lot of excitement in the group for our first Test and we’re walking together toward this opportunity to represent New Zealand and our families in Dunedin in front of a sold out stadium. We’ve prepared well and we’re ready.”

Perenara and Reece have both overcome serious injury setbacks to earn their respective places in the starting lineup.

Perenara is set to play his first Test in nearly two years after rupturing his Achilles during the All Blacks' 25-25 draw with England in London in 2022.

Reece, who was Super Rugby Pacific’s top try scorer this year, is also in line to play his first Test since 2022, after missing most of the 2023 season when he ruptured his ACL playing for the Crusaders.

All Blacks vs England, Forsyth Barr Stadium 7.05pm.

Match-day 23 (Test caps in brackets)

1. Ethan de Groot (22)

2. Codie Taylor (85)

3. Tyrel Lomax (32)

4. Scott Barrett (69) (Captain)

5. Patrick Tuipulotu (43)

6. Samipeni Finau (1)

7. Dalton Papali’i (32)

8. Ardie Savea (81) (Vice Captain)

9. TJ Perenara (80)

10. Damian McKenzie (47)

11. Mark Tele’a (9)

12. Jordie Barrett (57) (Vice Captain)

13. Rieko Ioane (67)

14. Sevu Reece (23)

15. Stephen Perofeta (3)

16. Asafo Aumua (6)

17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi (57)

18. Fletcher Newell (13)

19. Tupou Vaa’i (25)

20. Luke Jacobson (18)

21. Finlay Christie (21)

22. Anton Lienert-Brown (70)

23. Beauden Barrett (123)