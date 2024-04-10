Rookie gets start in crucial match for Highlanders

Ajay Faleafaga of the Highlanders runs into Hurricanes defence during their recent clash in Dunedin. Photo: Getty Images

Rookie first five Ajay Faleafaga will make his first start for the Highlanders in a crucial game this weekend.

Faleafaga has been given the nod ahead of Welsh veteran Rhys Patchell for the clash against the Rebels in Melbourne on Saturday night.

It represents a rapid rise for the St Peter’s College old boy, who has looked promising in stints off the bench in each of the Highlanders’ past five games.

“We’ve been impressed by Ajay’s performances off the bench so far and he has earned his chance to direct the team against the Rebels this weekend,’’ coach Clarke Dermody said.

Faleafaga’s introduction is the only change to the backline in a Highlanders team smacked 47-12 by the Hurricanes before bye week, but there are changes aplenty in the forwards.

Nikora Broughton replaces Tom Sanders at No 8, and Pari Pari Parkinson replaces Fabian Holland at lock. Both Sanders and Holland are unavailable after failing HIA protocols.

Oliver Haig joins Parkinson in an all-new combination in the second row, while veteran prop Daniel Lienert-Brown gets an unexpected start ahead of All Black Ethan de Groot.

There are two potential debutants on the bench.

Will Stodart, the Otago University loose forward who captained the Highlanders under-20s last year, and Wellington lock Hugo Plummer, who has been with the squad as injury cover, could both get their first taste of Super Rugby.

‘‘Both of our potential debutants, Will and Hugo, have been diligent in their training and shown potential in their performances with the Bravehearts and I know they are both excited at the prospect of debuting for the Highlanders,” Dermody said.

Stags midfielder Matt Whaanga is also on the bench for the first time this season.

The Highlanders’ season is on a knife-edge ahead of their mini-tour to Australia to play the Rebels and the Reds.

They are in the eighth and final playoff position for now but will be wary of slipping backwards in the coming weeks before the season ends with some tough games.

“We were disappointed with how we finished before the bye,’’ Dermody said.

‘‘However, we know what we need to do as team to improve our standing. These next four games are crucial for our season, and both the playing and coaching team are ready to meet the challenge.’’

Highlanders team to play Rebels

Saturday

AAMI Park, Melbourne

Kickoff: 9.35pm (NZ time)

Team: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Jonah Lowe, Sam Gilbert, Jona Nareki, Ajay Faleafaga, Folau Fakatava, Nikora Broughton, Billy Harmon (captain), Sean Withy, Pari Pari Parkinson, Oliver Haig, Saula Ma’u, Henry Bell, Daniel Lienert-Brown.

Reserves: Ricky Jackson, Ethan de Groot, Rohan Wingham, Hugo Plummer, Will Stodart, James Arscott, Matt Whaanga, Connor Garden-Bachop.