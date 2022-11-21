Ruby Tui gets new World Cup medal to go with major award

Ruby Tui wins the World Rugby Women’s Breakthrough Player of the Year. Photo: Getty Images

Black Ferns star Ruby Tui has been given a new World Cup winners medal to go with her breakthrough players gong claimed at the World Rugby Awards in Monaco.

It was a big day for the world champion Black Ferns, with Tui named women’s breakthrough 15s player of the year, while teammate Ruahei Demant took out the women’s 15s player of the year and coach Wayne Smith was named coach of the year.

Tui gave away her World Cup winner’s medal to a young leukaemia survivor after beating England last Saturday in a thriller at Eden Park.

Tui had met the young fan, 11-year-old Lucia Hurst, at a fan engagement event before the final, as reported by ESPN assistant editor Brittany Mitchell.

Lucia had reportedly followed the Black Ferns throughout the World Cup and told Tui her dream was to become a Black Fern. Lucia’s father had told Tui of his daughter’s recent cancer battle.

The moment stuck with the 30-year-old, so as she celebrated her side’s historic 34-31 victory over England on the field, she spotted the young fan in the crowd and placed her World Cup winners medal around her neck.

Black Ferns great Fiao’o Fa’amausili was on hand at the awards today to give Tui a new winner’s medal.

Tui said it capped off a whirlwind week.

“It’s amazing to be here. It’s been a whirlwind. I’m so proud of New Zealand,” Tui said.

“It’s such an honour to win this award at 27 and a half years old. I think I’ve set the record for oldest rookie in 15s, but hey I’ll take it.”

Black Ferns lock Maiakawanakaulani Roos was also up for the breakthrough award.

Black Ferns first-five Demant completed a sensational year, where she was promoted to captain and led her side to the World Cup title, by winning the award for 15s women’s player of the year.

She took out the award over nominees Canada’s Sophie de Goede, England’s Alex Matthews, Laure Sansus of France and teammate Portia Woodman.

Demant summed up the award as “unexpected”.

“Like most of us in our team and like many rugby players in New Zealand, I come from a very small place. To be able to put on the black jersey, it was always a dream.

“I never knew about the Black Ferns growing up as a kid like most other women my age now. Women’s rugby was never accessible or something you ever aspired to because you never had role models like that to look up to. That was one of the things that was great about this World Cup — one it was free-to-air so everyone could watch it, but people could turn on the telly or go to the games and see people that looked like them. So many strong women out there doing amazing and incredible things.”

Smith beat out England women’s coach Simon Middleton, Irish men’s coach Andy Farrell and Fabien Galthié of France for the coach of the year award.

He said he was “really honoured” to accept the award on behalf of the Black Ferns.

“We started eight months ago together. At the start it was a wee bit like taking the granddaughter and her best friends to Disneyland. They were excited, joyful, noisy, and then they all found the courage to hop on the roller coaster. That roller coaster was our attacking game, our all out attack.

“The girls turned into ‘wahine toa’ — warriors — and the wahine toa are magnificent.”

Former Black Fern Dr Farah Palmer has also been awarded the Vernon Pugh Award for Distinguished Service.

Meanwhile, the All Blacks were largely snubbed at the awards ceremony.

Ireland loose forward Josh van der Flier was named men’s 15s player of the year, beating out teammate Johnny Sexton, Antoine Dupont of France and South Africa’s Lukhanyo Am.

Only two All Blacks, Sam Whitelock and Will Jordan, made the men’s dream team of the year, with Ardie Savea overlooked at No 8.

Tui, Demant, Woodman and Theresa Fitzpatrick were the four Black Ferns who made the women’s dream team of the year.