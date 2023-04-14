Rugby Chat with John Leslie

On ODT Rugby chat bought to you by Garador this week, PD is joined by John Leslie, a former Scottish International, former Otago and Highlanders captain and current coach of defending champions the Southern Magpies. That's some pedigree!



PD talks to Leslie about how Southern are travelling this year and what their chances of a repeat title are.

He also discusses current pathways for players and coaches, and are they good enough to keep them in the game?