Thursday, 23 July 2020

Rugby Chat: Reporting on the refs

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Rugby Chat

    This week Paul talks to Chris Hart and Temua Ioane about what's fair in media reports when it comes to referees, and how ref numbers are stacking up. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter