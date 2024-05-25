Rugby match called off in teen's memory

Enere Mclaren-Taana. Photo: supplied

Teammates of a boy fatally stabbed in central Dunedin will not play a scheduled game today out of memory for their friend.

The city has been left reeling after the death of 16-year-old Trinity Catholic College pupil Enere Mclaren-Taana, who was stabbed at the bus hub in Great King St about 3pm on Thursday.

He was taken to Dunedin Hospital, but died from his injuries.

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with his murder.

An avid rugby player, Enere was due to play for the Intermediate Otago Combined Sassenachs team against Dunstan High School today.

Otago Community Rugby manager Warren Kearney told the Otago Daily Times the match had been called off.

''People are being respectful of the situation. For us, it's about supporting the family; reaching out with love and care in pretty tragic times.

''The game has been cancelled for obvious reasons.

"I'm sure as things evolve, we will be there to support as needed."

In a post on social media Otago Community Rugby earlier said: "Otago Rugby’s thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Enere Taana-McLaren".

"In respect of Trinity Catholic College, the Intermediate Otago Combined Sassenachs team will not be playing tomorrow’s game against Dunstan High School.

At times like these, we need to stick together and support each other. Kia Kaha".

Otago Rugby League have also paid tribute to Enere.

"Our community has been rocked with the news of the passing of one of our beautiful young men.

"All the aroha to Enere’s whānau in this impossibly difficult time."