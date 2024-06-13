ODT Rugby Chat: Two greats of the women's game

This week on Rugby Chat it’s all about two of the greats of the women's game - Eillish Doyle from AU and Julia Gorinski from Varsity who have both played 100 games for their clubs over the last few weeks.

Paul Dwyer asks them how that is even possible considering their season is so short?

He finds out a bit about them and their great passion for the game they aren't even getting paid to play. A must watch.