Rugby Chat: Club season returns

The much-missed ODT Rugby Chat, brought to you by Garador, is back bigger than ever by popular demand.

We begin the season by talking to two of the "heavies" who put the season together Blair Crawford who heads the match committee of the CRC and the head of community rugby at Otago Rugby Warren Kearney.

We talk competition structures, why is their no Premier Colts teams this year and we demand a please explain?

We touch on the woes of country rugby and we try to squeeze a few winners out of them.

Stay with us and hopefully you’ll be enlightened by their extensive knowledge.