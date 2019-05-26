More lopsided results in school rugby

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Round four of the Otago premier school tournament has delivered another three fairly lopsided encounters.
John McGlashan College dished up a 45-9 defeat to Wakatipu High School in Queenstown. Mt Aspiring College was too good for Combined Co-Eds in Alexandra, winning 45-5, and Waitaki Boys' High School eclipsed South Otago High School 52-0 in Balclutha.
There were two tense matches, though. Dunstan High School had to settle for a 21-21 draw with St Kevin's College at home, and King's High School beat Otago Boys' High Second XV 26-13 at King's.