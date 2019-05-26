More lopsided results in school rugby

Round four of the Otago premier school tournament has delivered another three fairly lopsided encounters.

John McGlashan College dished up a 45-9 defeat to Wakatipu High School in Queenstown. Mt Aspiring College was too good for Combined Co-Eds in Alexandra, winning 45-5, and Waitaki Boys' High School eclipsed South Otago High School 52-0 in Balclutha.

There were two tense matches, though. Dunstan High School had to settle for a 21-21 draw with St Kevin's College at home, and King's High School beat Otago Boys' High Second XV 26-13 at King's.