Sititi among winners at rugby awards

All Blacks flanker Wallace Sititi offloads during their game against England at Twickenham earlier this month. Photo: Getty Images

Wallace Sititi has scooped New Zealand's only individual honour at the World Rugby awards.

The 22-year-old loose forward was named men's world breakthrough player of the year, following a stellar rookie campaign for the All Blacks this season.

He beat out South Africa's Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, England's Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Ireland's Jamie Osborne.

South African flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit won the men's world player of the year award for the second time, having also claimed the prize after the Springboks' World Cup win in 2019.

Du Toit joins New Zealand trio Richie McCaw, Dan Carter and Beauden Barrett as the only players to have won the award multiple times, although McCaw and Carter won it three times each.

England fullback Ellie Kildunne won women's player of the year, her first time winning the award.

New Zealand also had success in the Dream Team of the Year category.

Georgia Ponsonby (hooker), Katelyn Vahaakolo (wing) and Sylvia Brunt (centre) were chosen for the women's team.

On the men's side Tyrel Lomax (prop), Damian McKenzie (first five) and Will Jordan (fullback) were all named.

Michaela Blyde and Jorja Miller were named in the women's sevens team.

Former Otago and All Blacks halfback Chris Laidlaw was inducted to the Hall of Fame, as was New Zealand sevens great DJ Forbes.

- APL