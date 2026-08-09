All Blacks coach Dave Rennie has named his team to play the Sharks at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Wednesday morning (NZT), the side’s second match of its South African tour. Bradley Slater’s All Blacks career is off to a whirlwind start, the hooker flying in to join the squad just five days ago as a replacement for the injured George Bell. Slater is set to make his All Blacks debut from the bench alongside loose forward Semisi Ta'eiloa. Seven players from the All Blacks team that beat the Stormers 38-21 on Friday have been named for consecutive tour matches. Hooker Asafo Aumua, lock Sam Darry, halfback Kyle Preston,and wing Caleb Clarke, who all came off the bench against the Stormers, will start against the Sharks. Prop Pasilio Tosi, who started in the Stormers game, will provide impact from the bench, alongside fellow prop Ollie Norris and loose forward Ethan Blackadder, who get their second bench start of the tour. Luke Jacobson will captain the All Blacks for the first time. “Luke is the obvious choice to captain the team against the Sharks. He is highly respected, has a great feel for the game and will lead through his actions,” coach Dave Rennie said. “Two more players will pull on the All Blacks jersey for the first time against the Sharks. On behalf of the whole squad, I want to congratulate Semisi and Bradley on achieving this very special milestone, and I know their family and friends will be incredibly proud. “The opening match gave the players a real introduction to the way that South African teams play and the Sharks will be no different … There is a lot of excitement in the group, with the majority of the squad about to play their first game of the tour.” — Allied Media All Blacks v Sharks Durban, Wednesday 5am (NZT) All Blacks: 15. Damian McKenzie, 14. Fehi Fineanganofo, 13.\u202F Quinn Tupaea, 12. Jordie Barrett, 11.\u202F Caleb Clarke, 10.\u202F Ruben Love, 9.\u202F\u202F Kyle Preston, 8.\u202FLuke Jacobson (c), 7. Wallace Sititi, 6. Tupou Vaa’i, 5. Sam Darry, 4. Josh Lord, 3. Fletcher Newell, 2. Asafo Aumua, 1. Ethan de Groot. Reserves: 16. Bradley Slater, 17. Ollie Norris, 18. Pasilio Tosi, 19.\u202F Ethan Blackadder, 20.\u202F Semisi Ta'eiloa, 21.\u202F Cam Roigard, 22.\u202FTimoci Tavatavanawai, 23. Emoni Narawa.