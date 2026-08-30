The Tuppy Diack Shield campaign ended in frustrating fashion for Otago Country on Saturday as they were beaten 31-29 by Southland Country in Mataura in a game that failed to live up to pre-match hype.

The result meant Southland Country locked away the Donaghys Shield and relegated Otago Country to the foot of the table.

Signs were positive early in the season for Otago Country, who named a strong squad with a large representation from the countrywide champion Upper Clutha side.

These players formed the spine of the squad with other quality players fitting in around them.

Country started with a preseason 34-22 loss to North Otago, showing plenty of ability with several players away and the Old Golds naming a near full-strength team.

A strong Southland Metro side handed Country their heaviest loss of the campaign with a 61-28 win in Milton.

Some lessons were learnt, and Otago Country bounced back with a strong 25-19 win over Otago Metro North in Mosgiel.

This was a full display of country ticker as they wore down the townies in the slush at Peter Johnstone Park.

Confidence was high heading into a do-or-die game against Otago Metro South in Omakau but it was the visitors who were far too strong with a 60-31 win.

The Donaghys Shield and regional pride was on the line as the two Country sides battled it out in Mataura at the weekend.

Otago Country threw away numerous opportunities in the first half, and while they should have been ahead by a long margin at halftime based on possession and territory, it was Southland Country who led 14-12 at the break.

The second half featured Southland Country exerting some dominance on the back of a huge scrum, while Otago Country were still guilty of giving possession away at key times.

A determined defensive display toward the end of the game helped Southland Country hold on to the win and bragging rights until the two sides meet again.

Otago Country blooded plenty of new players this season with some taking the opportunity to strut their stuff at the next level.

Old heads also returned and led by example, especially in the pack.

No 8 Conor Lawson was at his physical best throughout the season, scoring three tries.

First five Brayden Laing and winger Harry Walker-Leach, in their first seasons of country premier rugby, showed their class. Midfielders Oliver Stirling and Tyler Ford, and skipper Andrew Horne, were others to impress.

Otago Metro North retained the Tuppy Diack Shield with a 29-12 win over Otago Metro South.

Mackenzie Palmer scored two tries for the North at Tahuna Park.