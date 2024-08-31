Spirit coach looking towards playoffs after latest victory

Photo: ODT files

Otago Spirit coach Craig Sneddon is relatively happy with how his side is tracking in the Farah Palmer Cup championship.

They have notched up two wins from their opening three games and beat Tasman 34-27 in a thrilling game at home last weekend.

Sneddon was impressed with both teams in that game.

"I think we attacked really well, but we have to give credit to Tasman, I think they actually played really well.

"They really came at us physically and they were quite accurate and held the ball.

"When we actually did get the ball, I thought we played really well.

"I just think we’re happy enough with where we’re building."

Like any team, the Spirit took time to find their gear but last week’s win was their best performance this season.

It sets them up well for their clash against the Taranaki Whio today.

Taranaki were pumped 62-19 against North Harbour Hibiscus last week and have been on the receiving end of some pretty hefty score lines this season.

That does not mean the Spirit are taking them lightly, though.

"Obviously Taranaki haven’t had a great start to the season, but that doesn’t really mean anything.

"We won’t be changing too much of how we want to do.

"We just want to keep improving week to week, so hopefully when the playoffs arrive we’re ready to go."

The Spirit’s loose forward trio has been tinkered with through injury.

Leah Miles is out for the season after hurting her ACL preseason and Greer Muir and Zoe Frood are also out this week.

Hooker Tegan Hollows has shifted out to No 8, Bella Rewiri-Wharerau moves from blindside to openside and Kayley Johnson is at blindside.

Ella Gomez and Rawinia Ngamoki-Moana come on to the bench. Milahn Ieremia will make her debut from the bench.

"I guess that’s the cool thing about having some depth in our squad, it gives a few other people an opportunity to step up and have a crack," Sneddon said.

Farah Palmer Cup

New Plymouth, 12.05pm

Otago Spirit: Charlotte Va’afusuaga, Oceana Campbell, Cheyenne Cunningham, Keely Hill, Jamie Church, Sheree Hume, Georgia Cormick, Tegan Hollows, Bella Rewiri-Wharerau, Kayley Johnson, Julia Gorinski (captain), Sammie Bean, Paige Church, Hannah Lithgow, Eilis Doyle. Reserves: Leila Hill, Isla Pringle, Rebekah Wairau, Ella Gomez, Rawinia Ngamoki-Moana, Milahn Ieremia, Naomi Sopoaga, Lucy Hall.

Taranaki Whio: Eve Martin, Portia Huffam, Brooklyn Walker, Mia Maraku, Shaniqka Wall, Laura Claridge, Louise Blyde, Braina Poingdestre, Pareake O’Brien, Hayley Gabriel, Gemma Gardner-Harrison, Kayla Woods, Mereana Anderson, Maree Dallinger-Phipps, Angel Lindsay. Reserves: Maria Kukutai, Ashley Rupapera, Tangini Latu, Catherine Butler, Brooke Neilson, Zeta Barber, Paris Munro, Hannah McLean.